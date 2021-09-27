Sunday stabbing puts man in hospital

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man is in the hospital following a stabbing in East Lansing Sunday.

According to East Lansing Police, a fight broke out near the intersection of M.A.C. Ave and Albert St. in downtown East Lansing in around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police say the fight lead to a man being stabbed and sent to the hospital. They say the man suffered serious injuries but are non-life-threatening at this time.

Police say one suspect is in custody following the incident, however are not releasing the name of the suspect or the victim at this time.

ELPD tells News 10 they believe there was a possible connection between the suspect and victim prior to the altercation.

Detectives are still investigating the incident.

