Advertisement

Sunday stabbing puts man in hospital

(WILX)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man is in the hospital following a stabbing in East Lansing Sunday.

According to East Lansing Police, a fight broke out near the intersection of M.A.C. Ave and Albert St. in downtown East Lansing in around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police say the fight lead to a man being stabbed and sent to the hospital. They say the man suffered serious injuries but are non-life-threatening at this time.

Police say one suspect is in custody following the incident, however are not releasing the name of the suspect or the victim at this time.

ELPD tells News 10 they believe there was a possible connection between the suspect and victim prior to the altercation.

Detectives are still investigating the incident.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Neighbors help girl leaving scene after triple homicide
Two died a plane crash near Howell in 2019.
Maintenance mistake blamed for fatal Michigan plane crash
Nadine Moses
SUV of 84-year-old missing since May found in Michigan river
Daniel James Sougstad
UPDATE: Man wanted in triple murder caught
New law protecting seniors’ money takes affect

Latest News

A water main break shut down Birch Road between Kalamazoo Street and Lot 68.
Birch Rd. between Kalamazoo St. and Lot 68 closed due to water main break
President Joe Biden touts COVID-19 booster shots as health experts debate about access.
Biden getting COVID-19 booster shot after authorization
More than 175,000 Michigan households receiving additional home heating credit
Jackson District Library partnering with City of Jackson to offer free WiFi in Blackman Park