Advertisement

Rocket Mortgage Contract With PGA Tour Extended

(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)(WMC Action News 5)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The PGA Tour and Rocket Mortgage announced Monday an extension of the title sponsorship for the Rocket Mortgage Classic through 2027. The tournament began in 2018 and this last July Cameron Davis won his first PGA tour event in this tournament. In 2022, it will be held in late July.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Neighbors help girl leaving scene after triple homicide
Two died a plane crash near Howell in 2019.
Maintenance mistake blamed for fatal Michigan plane crash
Nadine Moses
SUV of 84-year-old missing since May found in Michigan river
Daniel James Sougstad
UPDATE: Man wanted in triple murder caught
New law protecting seniors’ money takes affect

Latest News

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Reed Named To Big Ten Honor
Baltimore Ravens players celebrate a Justin Tucker 66-yard field goal in the second half of an...
Tucker’s NFL-record FG lifts Ravens to 19-17 win over Lions
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker, left, congratulates kicker Matt Coghlin (4) after Coghlin...
OT interception lifts then No. 20 Spartans over Nebraska 23-20
WILX Frenzy New
Leslie gets big 57-12 win over Stockbridge