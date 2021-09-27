Rocket Mortgage Contract With PGA Tour Extended

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The PGA Tour and Rocket Mortgage announced Monday an extension of the title sponsorship for the Rocket Mortgage Classic through 2027. The tournament began in 2018 and this last July Cameron Davis won his first PGA tour event in this tournament. In 2022, it will be held in late July.

