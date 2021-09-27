Advertisement

Reid Released From Hospital

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches as the teams warms-up before an NFL football...
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches as the teams warms-up before an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Chiefs coach Andy Reid has been released from the hospital. He felt ill and was taken by ambulance to be treated for dehydration following the Chiefs’ 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The 63-year-old Reid is expected to coach Sunday when the Chiefs visit Philadelphia.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Neighbors help girl leaving scene after triple homicide
Two died a plane crash near Howell in 2019.
Maintenance mistake blamed for fatal Michigan plane crash
Nadine Moses
SUV of 84-year-old missing since May found in Michigan river
Daniel James Sougstad
UPDATE: Man wanted in triple murder caught
New law protecting seniors’ money takes affect

Latest News

Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) is sacked by Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback CJ...
Jaguars and Panthers Make Trade
Cleveland Indians' Bradley Zimmer (4) walks to the dugout after the fourth inning of the first...
Last Home Game For Cleveland Known as Indians
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Reed Named To Big Ten Honor
(Source: Pixabay)
Rocket Mortgage Contract With PGA Tour Extended