Reid Released From Hospital

-KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Chiefs coach Andy Reid has been released from the hospital. He felt ill and was taken by ambulance to be treated for dehydration following the Chiefs’ 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The 63-year-old Reid is expected to coach Sunday when the Chiefs visit Philadelphia.

