Reed Named To Big Ten Honor

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State redshirt junior wide receiver Jayden Reed has been named the Big Ten Special Teams player of the week, the conference announced Monday. Reed returned a punt 62 yards for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter Saturday night against Nebraska to tie the game at 20-20. MSU went on to win 23-20 in overtime. Reed finished the game with 192 all purpose yards. Reed ranks second in the Big Ten and ninth in the FBS in all purpose yards averaging 146 per game.

