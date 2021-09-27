Advertisement

Potterville Rest Area closing for repair

Potterville Rest Area 829 along I-69 in Eaton County will close at 7 a.m. Tuesday.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An area rest stop will be closing on Tuesday morning to start resurfacing work.

The Potterville Rest Area 829 along I-69 in Eaton County will close at 7 a.m. The rest area is near mile marker 68, accessible from I-69 south.

The work is part of the Michigan Department of Transportation’s (MDOT) ongoing $210 million investment to rebuild I-69 between Island Highway in Charlotte, Eaton County, and I-94 in Marshall, Calhoun County.

The resurfacing work is expected to be complete by 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8

