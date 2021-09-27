Potterville Police seeking help identifying breaking and entering suspect
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
POTTERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - The Potterville Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect following a break in.
According to a Facebook post by the police department, the breaking and entering happened at the Independence Commons mobile home park in Potterville.
Police described the suspect as a tall white man wearing an orange shirt and dark blue jeans. Police say the man left the scene on foot.
Police say the incident happened between noon and 12:30 Monday afternoon.
If you have any information regarding the break in, contact Chief Barry at 517-667-0583.
