Potterville Police seeking help identifying breaking and entering suspect

Police lights.
Police lights.(Gray News)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
POTTERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - The Potterville Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect following a break in.

According to a Facebook post by the police department, the breaking and entering happened at the Independence Commons mobile home park in Potterville.

Police described the suspect as a tall white man wearing an orange shirt and dark blue jeans. Police say the man left the scene on foot.

Police say the incident happened between noon and 12:30 Monday afternoon.

If you have any information regarding the break in, contact Chief Barry at 517-667-0583.

