Police: Triple homicide was not a random act

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office (ESCO) is calling a triple homicide a targeting incident.

The three victims found on Friday were members of Daniel Sougstad’s family.

“This was not a random act and all the victims were part of Daniel Sougstad’s family,” the Sheriff’s Office has said in a statement to News 10.

Sougstad was being sought by statewide law enforcement. Early Saturday morning, Sougstad was stopped and arrested by neighboring police agencies in Ingham County and was arrested without incident.

ESCO Deputies responded to a home in the 10000 block of Bishop Highway followed by a call from neighbors saying a child arrived at their door with an injured foot.

That neighbor told dispatch there were screams and gunshots being heard next door.

ESCO found three adults in the home of the original call. All three appeared to have gunshot wounds.

Currently, Sougstad is lodged at the Eaton County Jail, being held on three counts of open murder and three counts of felony firearm.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.