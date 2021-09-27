New local costume shop opens in Grand Ledge

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - We are just over a month away from Halloween so spooky season is upon us.

Studio 10 stopped by one of Mid-Michigan’s newest local costume shops to help you get into the Halloween Spirit.

The streets of Grand Ledge have a new visitor on their sidewalks- a giant skeleton. Although spooky- this pile of bones is welcoming those into the latest shop in town- Imachiniations.

It’s a year round costume rental shop.

If the hundreds of costumes for all ages/shapes and sizes weren’t unique enough- the name itself sure is.

“I’m big into steampunk. Imachiniations is a name we kind of went with because it has the machine aspect of it and then also has the imagination aspect of it and kind of bought those together,” said Matt Schultheiss, the owner.

Since the community is embracing his shop- Matt wants to embrace Grand Ledge and feature local artists in their retail section of the store.

“We also do retail some of it is vintage things, we have pop culture type games, we also have stuff that we have made ourselves,” explained Matt. “We have an artist consignment area where we can sign with local artists to kind of give them a space.”

You can visit the shop seven days a week.

After the Halloween season - Matt hopes to host costume and makeup classes.

For more information: https://www.imachinations.com/?fbclid=IwAR0-3eWsPE6QrKCwzpbzelWl8Utbgw8I6DdQH8UtTi9lTavr9HjbVCMDF3I

