In My View: Spartan basketball workouts open to public

This Saturday, fans can see MSU basketball at the Bres.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Clearly, it’s been a while since MSU basketball fans have seen their team inside the Breslin Center, but before the football game against Western Kentucky this Saturday, you can watch Tom Izzo’s team with an open workout at 3:15 p.m. - at no charge.

MSU has a terrific freshman prospect, I believe, in Jayden Akins. Keep your eye on him because if there’s a future Cassius Winston, I claim he may be the guy. He’ll need to be good too because the Big Ten seasons begin in about seven weeks.

I think the Big Ten will be brutally tough once again. Besides MSU, Michigan, Purdue, and Illinois all appear to be the top teams in the conference with many other teams solid, especially in home games.

This could be one of the best Big Ten mens basketball seasons - ever.

