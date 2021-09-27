MSU Homecoming week kicks off

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As the Spartan football season continues undefeated with Saturday’s win over Nebraska, Monday marks the beginning of Homecoming Week.

There is going to be a lot happening in East Lansing throughout the whole week and it’s all kicking off Monday with one of Michigan State University’s oldest traditions: the painting of the rock.

There will be things happening all week long:

For students and alumni, mid-week brings the sixth annual Exercise Is Medicine on campus walk. The walk encourages bringing movement into a student’s life every day on campus.

It’s all leading up to the homecoming parade on Friday. Saturday brings an open practice at the Breslin Center for MSU basketball

Then the big homecoming football game on Saturday evening against Western Kentucky University.

Kickoff against the Hilltoppers is set for 7:30 p.m.

