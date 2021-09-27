MSU Homecoming week kicks off
There is going to be a lot happening in East Lansing throughout the entire week.
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As the Spartan football season continues undefeated with Saturday’s win over Nebraska, Monday marks the beginning of Homecoming Week.
There is going to be a lot happening in East Lansing throughout the whole week and it’s all kicking off Monday with one of Michigan State University’s oldest traditions: the painting of the rock.
There will be things happening all week long:
- For students and alumni, mid-week brings the sixth annual Exercise Is Medicine on campus walk. The walk encourages bringing movement into a student’s life every day on campus.
- It’s all leading up to the homecoming parade on Friday. Saturday brings an open practice at the Breslin Center for MSU basketball
- Then the big homecoming football game on Saturday evening against Western Kentucky University.
Kickoff against the Hilltoppers is set for 7:30 p.m.
