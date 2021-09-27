Advertisement

More than 175,000 Michigan households receiving additional home heating credit

Households with seniors, disabled individuals, or children under 5 years old are receiving $200. Other eligible households are receiving $100.
(WILX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced more than 178,600 Michigan households who had received Home Heating Credits for the 2020 tax year are receiving an extra one-time payment this month to help keep their homes warm.

“The Home Heating Credit helps keep families warm by covering heating costs as we head into the fall, leaving more money on the table for other critical needs like rent, groceries, or bills,” said Gov. Whitmer. “No one should have to choose between keeping the heat on and putting food on the table, but too many families face those kinds of choices today. As the heating season rapidly approaches, these extra dollars will help families meet their basic needs. The rest of our agenda, including the bipartisan budget we will sign, is laser-focused on helping every community thrive by expanding paths to good-paying jobs, lowering the cost of childcare, and repairing bridges and water infrastructure.”

The added payment is the result of the remaining Fiscal Year 2021 federal Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) block grant dollars earmarked to the Home Heating Credit program. The recipients of the added credit are households that filed a 2020 MI-1040CR-7 Home Heating Credit Claim and qualified for the credit.

Households with seniors, disabled individuals, or children under 5 years old are receiving $200. Other eligible households are receiving $100.

The Department of Treasury has mailed checks to all households eligible for the supplemental Home Heating Credit. Recipients are expected to apply the LIHEAP payment to their household heating costs.

Individuals who have not yet applied for Michigan’s Home Heating Credit have until Sept. 30 each year to submit their applications.

“There is still time to apply for the Home Heating Credit,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “You don’t have to file an individual income tax return to receive the credit. Please don’t wait and submit your application today.”

The Home Heating Credit application form can be obtained HERE. More information can be found on the Home Heating Credit website.

If you have questions about the Home Heating Credit:

Michigan Department of Treasury
Customer Contact Section
P.O. Box 30058
Lansing, MI 48909

or call 517-636-4486

For information about heating assistance, visit the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services website.

