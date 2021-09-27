Michigan State Police investigate fatal crash in Jackson County

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Troopers from the Michigan State Police Jackson Post are investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred in the early Friday morning near the intersection of Bunkerhill Road and Kennedy Road.

The on-scene investigation showed a vehicle, traveling northbound on Bunkerhill Road, crossed the centerline before going off the roadway and crashing into a residential yard and the Henrietta Township Hall. As a result, the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

The crash scene was discovered more than 50 feet from the roadway. The victim’s name is not being released at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact the Michigan State Police Jackson Post at 517- 780-4580.

This story will be updated as the investigation continues, and more information is made available.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

