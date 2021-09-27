Michigan isn’t waiting on federal infrastructure bill to fix roads

BLACKMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan isn’t waiting on Congress to pass a federal infrastructure package to fix state roads.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is about halfway done with phase two of rebuilding I-94 and replacing bridges in Jackson County.

Work is primarily between M-60 and U.S. 127 east of Jackson.

The money is coming from bonds the state sold last year to pay for many projects across the state.

“The infrastructure is crumbling. We spent more money maintaining crumbling infrastructure than spending money building a new one,” said Paul Ajegba, MDOT director.

Ajegba told News 10 Monday said if Congress approves the infrastructure package this week, it would be able to do more large-scale projects.

He said if it does pass, Michigan will be getting a lot of money.

“We are already strategizing on how we are going to make sure that money is spent wisely,” said Ajegba.

Eventually, maybe Michigan will no longer be known for crumbling roads.

“I hope that happens sooner rather than later,” said Ajegba.

Phase two of the I-94 project is expected to wrap up next summer.

Crews will then work on the third phase between M-60 and the Calhoun County line.

That work is expected to be done by 2024.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.