MDHHS recommending Pfizer booster shots to people 65 and older, those with underlying health conditions

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is recommending booster shots for those 65 and older and people with underlying health conditions.

“The safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine is already protecting millions of Michiganders from this deadly virus,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS. “With the Delta variant circulating and cases of COVID-19 increasing, CDC and the FDA have determined that a booster dose is needed for some individuals to maintain and increase that level of protection. We urge all eligible Michiganders to get their booster dose six months after their second dose to help protect against COVID-19.”

The CDC recommends the following groups should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series:

People 65 years and older and residents aged 18 and older in long-term care settings.

People aged 50 through 64 with certain underlying medical conditions

The CDC recommends the following groups may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series based on their individual benefits and risks:

People aged 18 through 49 who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 due to certain underlying medical conditions

People aged 18 through 64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting.

Per CDC, occupations at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission include frontline essential workers and health care workers including:

First responders (health care workers, firefighters, police, congregate care staff).

Education staff (teachers, support staff, daycare workers).

Food and agriculture workers.

Manufacturing workers.

Corrections workers.

S. Postal Service workers.

Public transit workers.

Grocery store workers.

This comes following the September 22 decision by the Food and Drug Administration to authorize a booster dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The booster recommendation only pertains to individuals who received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The FDA has not approved any booster shots for Moderna’s or Johnson and Johnson’s vaccines. The MDHHS says additional guidance is expected in the coming weeks.

To date, more than 67.2% of Michiganders - more than 5.4 million residents - have gotten at least their first dose of one of the three safe, effective vaccines. From January to July 2021, unvaccinated Michiganders accounted for 98% of COVID cases, 95% of hospitalizations and 96% of deaths.

