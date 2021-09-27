Learn more about EXIT Realty Advantage and The Faces of Ingham County

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Studio 10 was ‘On The Road’ at EXIT Realty Advantage in Mason to learn more about their business. Plus, we got the chance to learn more about the ‘Homes for Heroes’ program which connects heroes with local real estate and mortgage specialists to buy, sell, or refinance a home.

We also learned more about ‘The Faces of Ingham County’ campaign and we even got to meet a nominee, Missey Trudell from Paper Image Printing Center in Holt. ‘The Faces of Ingham County’ is a way to “introduce the great people of our community to each other and the world, one smiling face at a time.” You can learn more about the campaign and nominate someone here.

