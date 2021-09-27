Advertisement

Learn more about EXIT Realty Advantage and The Faces of Ingham County

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Studio 10 was ‘On The Road’ at EXIT Realty Advantage in Mason to learn more about their business. Plus, we got the chance to learn more about the ‘Homes for Heroes’ program which connects heroes with local real estate and mortgage specialists to buy, sell, or refinance a home.

We also learned more about ‘The Faces of Ingham County’ campaign and we even got to meet a nominee, Missey Trudell from Paper Image Printing Center in Holt. ‘The Faces of Ingham County’ is a way to “introduce the great people of our community to each other and the world, one smiling face at a time.” You can learn more about the campaign and nominate someone here.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Neighbors help girl leaving scene after triple homicide
Two died a plane crash near Howell in 2019.
Maintenance mistake blamed for fatal Michigan plane crash
Nadine Moses
SUV of 84-year-old missing since May found in Michigan river
Daniel James Sougstad
UPDATE: Man wanted in triple murder caught
New law protecting seniors’ money takes affect

Latest News

costume shop
New local costume shop opens in Grand Ledge
How to navigate the vaccine mandate in the workplace
How to navigate the vaccine mandate in the workplace
d
HRU Tech
df
EXIT REALTY LIVE PART 3