Last Home Game For Cleveland Known as Indians

-CLEVELAND (AP) - The Cleveland Indians have won their last home game before they become the Guardians, beating the Kansas City Royals 8-3. Amed Rosario homered, drove in three runs and had four hits and Cal Quantrill pitched six strong innings to delight a Progressive Field crowd that came to see the Indians play one last time.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.