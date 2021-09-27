Advertisement

Last Home Game For Cleveland Known as Indians

Cleveland Indians' Bradley Zimmer (4) walks to the dugout after the fourth inning of the first...
Cleveland Indians' Bradley Zimmer (4) walks to the dugout after the fourth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Minneapolis. Cleveland won 3-1. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)(AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
-CLEVELAND (AP) - The Cleveland Indians have won their last home game before they become the Guardians, beating the Kansas City Royals 8-3. Amed Rosario homered, drove in three runs and had four hits and Cal Quantrill pitched six strong innings to delight a Progressive Field crowd that came to see the Indians play one last time.

