Jaguars and Panthers Make Trade

Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) is sacked by Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback CJ...
Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) is sacked by Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback CJ Henderson (23) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)(Sam Craft | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
-JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - The Jacksonville Jaguars are sending cornerback CJ Henderson, the ninth overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for tight end Dan Arnold. The deal also includes a swap of draft picks in 2022: Jacksonville gets Carolina’s third-rounder, the Panthers get a fifth-rounder in return from the Jaguars.

