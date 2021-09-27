Jackson District Library partnering with City of Jackson to offer free WiFi in Blackman Park

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Public internet is coming to a downtown Jackson Park.

The Jackson District Library announced they are partnering with a local government organization to provide free WiFi Internet access to downtown Jackson visitors.

The free WIFI will be accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“One of our main initiatives has always been increasing Internet access to area residents,” JDL Director Sara Tackett said. “With this most recent initiative, we took another step in accomplishing this goal. We are always looking for ways to form community partnerships with other organization to help area residents discover, learn, and succeed.”

Jackson Parks and Recreation Director Kelli Hoover said adding the internet access will enhance visitor experience.

“With more people coming downtown for shopping, dining, and events, adding free WiFi will really enhance the visitor experience,” Hoover said. “We thank the district library for working with us on this first-ever installment of free WiFi in a Jackson park.”

Library officials said they’ll continue to seek out partnership opportunities to help area residents gain access to the tools they need to succeed in the 21st century.

“Thousands of people in Jackson County still depend on public computers and Internet access venues despite the global proliferation of mobile phones and home computers,” Tackett said. “In 2021 and beyond, Internet access should not be considered a luxury.”

