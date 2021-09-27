Grand Ledge Fall Festival returns for second year

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - The Grand Ledge Fall Festival is returning to take over the city on Oct. 9. The event started last year in lieu of the Color Cruise, a 40-year-old event that was cancelled due to the pandemic. But city leaders saw the success that the local farmer’s market was having and decided to make an event around it.

“We did bring back, like, a petting zoo and some different stuff that we normally had during the Color Cruise,” Said Amy Hoys from the Grand Ledge Chamber of Commerce. “The boat wasn’t able to be put in last year. But it was such a great turnout, and we had such positive feedback from it that we decided to do it again this year. Honestly, it was really easy to put together last year, so I thought ‘Let’s do that again!’”

There will be attractions all over downtown Grand Ledge, including live music performances will be offered throughout the day in Jaycee Park.

The event includes:

The Grand Ledge Fall Festival runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 9, and will be free for everyone to attend.

There will also be a beer festival held the same night from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Grand Ledge Fall Festival map (WILX 2021)

