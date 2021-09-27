Advertisement

Consumers Energy expands home charging options for electric vehicles

The company is rewarding drivers to make EV ownership more convenient and encourage vehicle charging overnight, a time when energy costs are lower.
Consumers Energy expands home charging options for electric vehicles with a new program.(KEYC News Now)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Monday, during National Drive Electric Week (Sept. 25-Oct. 3), Consumers Energy announced a new effort that will help Michigan’s current and future electric vehicles (EV) owners save money.

The Bring Your Own Charger program rewards electric vehicle owners monetarily for charging their vehicles overnight, at home. As automakers are rolling out dozens of new EV models, all Consumers Energy residential electric customers with EVs will be eligible, regardless of if EV owners buy their own charger or receive it with their vehicle.

“Electric vehicles are coming on fast in Michigan, and Consumers Energy is committed to fueling that growth every way we can,” said Lauren Youngdahl Snyder, Consumers Energy’s vice president of customer experience. “We are removing barriers to EV ownership with Bring Your Own Charger, and we’re powering the network to charge EVs, whether it’s at home or at public locations along Michigan’s roads.”

Consumers Energy is rewarding EV drivers to make EV ownership more convenient and encourage vehicle charging overnight, a time when energy costs are lower. Unlike gasoline-powered vehicles, the majority of EVs are fully charged at home and can power most drivers’ daily travels without stopping to fill up.

Learn more about the Bring Your Own Charger program HERE.

Consumers Energy is participating in National Drive Electric in a variety of ways. The company is working alongside community leaders to announce new public EV chargers in the Lansing area and the Sunrise Side communities of Rogers City and Harrisville.

Consumers Energy has supplied over 1,000 rebates for home, business, and public charging stations through its PowerMIDrive program, including 30 fast-charging locations that can fully power an EV battery in less than an hour.

