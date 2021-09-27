Clinton Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating St. Johns business due to fraud claims

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - A mid-Michigan business is under investigation for fraud.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the Floors and More By Design in St. Johns due to several complaints of fraud over the past month, according to police.

Police say the business was formerly known as Barber’s Floors and More, but was under new management and the complaints have nothing to do with the former owners.

Police say they are aware that there may be multiple people who signed a contract with the business and did not receive the products or services they were promised. As of right now, police are investigating the complaints as criminal acts.

Investigators say if you have signed a contract in the last year or so with the business and made a down payment but have not received any products or services, call the Clinton County Central Dispatch or the Sheriff’s Office at 989-224-5200.

