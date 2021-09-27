Advertisement

Birch Rd. between Kalamazoo St. and Lot 68 closed due to water main break

A water main break shut down Birch Road between Kalamazoo Street and Lot 68.
A water main break shut down Birch Road between Kalamazoo Street and Lot 68.(Michigan State University Police)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drivers of Birch Road near the Breslin Center will have to seek an alternate route.

According to a post from the Michigan State University Police Twitter account, a water main break has shut down the road between Kalamazoo Street and Lot 68 while crews handle the break.

University Police tell News 10 they expect the break to be fixed by the end of the day. Crews do not know what caused the break at this time.

