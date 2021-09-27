Birch Rd. between Kalamazoo St. and Lot 68 closed due to water main break

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drivers of Birch Road near the Breslin Center will have to seek an alternate route.

According to a post from the Michigan State University Police Twitter account, a water main break has shut down the road between Kalamazoo Street and Lot 68 while crews handle the break.

University Police tell News 10 they expect the break to be fixed by the end of the day. Crews do not know what caused the break at this time.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.