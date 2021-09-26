Walk and Roll raises funds for ALS support

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People gathered at Hawk Island for ALS of Michigan’s fundraising walk, Walk and Roll, to raise funds for families impacted by ALS. This program hosts these walks to show families they have their support. After the walk was put on hold in 2020 organizers are glad to be back. They say ALS affects more than just the person struggling with the disease and a support group makes all the difference.

The funds raises will go towards resources such as support groups, seminars, and equipment for families like wheelchairs. They say they rely on donations and these events help them give the hundreds of families they serve the services they need.

“It’s very hard to find the support and its a difficult journey for them to navigate and a lot of time they don’t know where to go or what to do next and so we’re available to help them through that. So we’re available to help them through that whether it’s counseling services, insurance questions, or where to do I get equipment from,” said Executive Director of ALS of Michigan, Lisa Radtke.

ALS of Michigan has walks planned across Mid-Michigan in the next couple of weeks. For more information head to their site https://alsofmichigan.org/

