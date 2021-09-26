Advertisement

Tucker’s NFL-record FG lifts Ravens to 19-17 win over Lions

The kick topped a 64-yard Matt Prater field goal
Baltimore Ravens players celebrate a Justin Tucker 66-yard field goal in the second half of an...
Baltimore Ravens players celebrate a Justin Tucker 66-yard field goal in the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Baltimore won 19-17. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)(Tony Ding | AP)
By Associated Press and Kellan Buddy
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) - Justin Tucker set an NFL record with a 66-yard field goal, bouncing it through off the crossbar as time expired to lift the Baltimore Ravens to a 19-17 win over the Detroit Lions.

The kick topped the 64-yard field goal Matt Prater made for Denver against San Francisco on Dec. 8, 2013.

Lamar Jackson threw a 36-yard pass to Sammy Watkins to get the Ravens across midfield with 7 seconds left.

Baltimore went into the fourth with a 16-7 lead.

Ryan Santoso made a go-ahead, 35-yard field goal with 1:04 left, giving coach Dan Campbell an opportunity to win his first game with the Lions.

