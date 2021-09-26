Advertisement

SUV of 84-year-old missing since May found in Michigan river

Nadine Moses
Nadine Moses(source: Michigan State Police)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARINE CITY, Mich. (AP) - The vehicle belonging to an 84-year-old Michigan woman missing since May has been found in the St. Clair River with a body inside, police said.

Divers found the Ford Edge SUV about 30 feet from the shore in Marine City, according to the St. Clair County sheriff’s office. The vehicle was located Saturday afternoon by members of the volunteer diving group Adventures with a Purpose, which had been contacted by relatives of Nadine Moses of Casco Township.

Moses was last seen May 4, with her family saying she had been experiencing memory problems. Authorities had carried out several land, water and aerial searches in trying to find Moses.

The SUV was pulled from the river and the body was removed so that authorities could confirm the identity.

“We will be working hand in hand with the St. Clair County Medical Examiner’s Office to identify the body and hopefully bring closure to a grieving family,” Sheriff Mat King said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel James Sougstad
UPDATE: Man wanted in triple murder caught
Neighbors help girl leaving scene after triple homicide
The president of Northern Michigan University was fired Friday with nearly two years left on...
Fritz Erickson fired as president at Northern Michigan University
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
2 children reportedly thrown from bridge, killing 1; Woman in custody
WILX Frenzy New
Friday Night Frenzy: Mid-Michigan High School football scores for Friday, September 24th

Latest News

File photo of Delta plane.
Maintenance mistake blamed for fatal Michigan plane crash
News 10 First Alert Forecast 9/26/21
Money Matters: What to do about inflation
Church spreads the wealth years after getting large gift
New law protecting seniors’ money takes affect