OT interception lifts then No. 20 Spartans over Nebraska 23-20

The Spartans won despite not converting a first down in the second half
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker, left, congratulates kicker Matt Coghlin (4) after Coghlin...
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker, left, congratulates kicker Matt Coghlin (4) after Coghlin kicked the game-winning field goal in overtime against Nebraska in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)(Al Goldis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Chester Kimbrough intercepted Adrian Martinez’s pass in overtime and Matt Coghlin made a 21-yard field goal to keep then No. 20 Michigan State unbeaten with a 23-20 win over Nebraska Saturday.

The Spartans won despite not converting a first down in the second half.

Michigan State’s special teams came up big late in regulation. Jayden Reed returned a punt 62 yards for a touchdown with 3:47 left in regulation to tie it 20-all. This was Nebraska’s 14th straight loss to a ranked team. The Huskers haven’t beaten a Top 25 opponent on the road since 2011.

