Organizers share their stories of loss at the Out of the Darkness Walk

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in Michigan, and one group wants to lower that number. More than 1,000 people came to Adado Riverfront Park to the Out of Darkness Walk to bring suicide awareness and raise funds for suicide prevention. Organizers told News 10 they hope sharing their stories can make a difference.

Liz Baker’s life was changed forever when she lost her friend to suicide when she was 17. The support she was given is what led her to get involved in the Out of the Darkness Walk.

“I was just having a really hard time and I felt a hand on my back and it was my teacher from elementary school. And in that moment being connected and knowing that suicide doesn’t discriminate they touch anybody and everybody,” said Chair of Lansing’s Out of the Darkness Walk, Liz Baker.

While everyone at the event come from different walks of life, they all have one thing in common, they all have a story to share.

“We all have different losses but that grief of losing someone to suicide is the same. In 2002 I lost my husband to suicide and it changed my life,” said Walk Chair Committee, Stephanie Brookhouse.

“I walk for a friend I did lose, her name is Shaelyn,” said Walk Co-Chair, Isabella Borruso.

One victim advocate volunteer tells News 10 she’s been called to many suicide scenes and the people she has helped have left an impact on her for life.

“I still think about a lot of them and think about how they’re doing,” said Lansing Police Victim Advocate Volunteer, LuAnn Gibbs.

The Out of the Darkness walk has tripled in size since they first began 9 years ago and organizers say they are grateful to be given the platform to help. They have raised more than $50,000 to go towards suicide prevention through these walks.

“Just knowing their hopes and that they’re not alone. I feel like so many people whos struggle feel that they’re alone and that it’s only them and it’s not,” said Brookhouse.

To learn more about how to get involved or donate head to their site https://afsp.org/

