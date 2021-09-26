Advertisement

Deal to provide clean energy to 7 Michigan parks, offices

DNR expects to save money
Solar panels, part of the Superior Solar Project
Solar panels, part of the Superior Solar Project(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources has signed an agreement to buy energy for seven state parks and offices in southwestern Michigan.

The DNR says the deal with South Lyon-based Utopian Power will supply nearly 1 megawatt of clean energy to the parks and offices.

It’s also an effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The agency adds that the annual production of installed solar arrays in the southwest region will be enough to power roughly 90 homes or equivalent to reducing about 160 passenger vehicles’ greenhouse gas emissions.

The DNR says it also anticipates saving $1.4 million through a discounted utility rate on the 25-year agreement.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

