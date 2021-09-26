Advertisement

Amtrak cross-country train derails near town in Montana

An Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed Saturday afternoon in...
An Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed Saturday afternoon in north-central Montana, local media reported.(Jacob Cordeiro via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOPLIN, Mont. (AP) — An Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed Saturday afternoon in north-central Montana, local media reported.

The train, which passengers on social media say was headed west to Seattle, derailed between the Havre and Shelby stops in Montana, the KXLY TV and KSEN radio reported.

The KSEN TV station reported that the train derailed about 1 mile from Joplin, Montana, a town of about 200 people.

An eyewitness told KSEN that at least four cars were tipped over and off the track. Emergency responders are on the scene.

The train is the Empire Builder line that runs between Seattle and Chicago, KXLY reported.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel James Sougstad
UPDATE: Man wanted in triple murder caught
In this photo provided by the Michigan Executive Office of the Governor, Chief Medical...
Dr. Khaldun stepping down, Whitmer appoints interim Chief Medical Executive
CDC warning of “fast-growing” Salmonella outbreak
VIDEO: Debbie Dingell, Marjorie Greene erupt into shouting argument on Capitol steps
Anthony Hulon
Lansing Police complete investigation on Houlin death

Latest News

Money Matters: What to do about inflation
Church spreads the wealth years after getting large gift
New law protecting seniors’ money takes affect
Neighbors help girl leaving scene after triple homicide
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2021, file photo House Budget Committee Chair John Yarmuth, D-Ky.,...
Panel OKs Dems’ $3.5T bill, crunch time for Biden agenda