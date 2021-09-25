Advertisement

Williamston takes down St. Johns on the road

The Hornets are now 3-2 on the season, St. Johns is 1-4
By Natalie Kerwin
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - Williamston, a team that looks like they should have a better record than they do, traveled to St. Johns for Week 5 of high school football. The Hornets came in with a chance to get to above the 500 mark.

Williamston started with the ball as quarterback Alex Petersburg kept the ball to himself and took it down the sideline. He got the first points up on the board and the Hornets went up 7-0.

St. Johns tried to score soon after but the ball was fumbled and turned over. Williamston was feeling happy about that as it was recovered by Preston Carpenter.

The Red Wings continued to struggle all night as Williamston took this one 21-7.

