Portland Raiders wallop Charlotte Orioles

Portland is 5-0
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - Portland struck early in this one with 3 first quarter touchdowns, including a 40-yard scamper by Drew Miller to give the Raiders a 14-0 lead.  

Raider quarterback Haden Getchell had a big night; his touchdown pass to Caden Galey stretched the lead to 21-0. 

Portland’s defense was stellar, led by Trent Myers and Brady Krause.   

The Raiders moved to 5-and-0 to set up next week’s CAAC White showdown with unbeaten Lansing Catholic.

