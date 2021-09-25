Portland Raiders wallop Charlotte Orioles

PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - Portland struck early in this one with 3 first quarter touchdowns, including a 40-yard scamper by Drew Miller to give the Raiders a 14-0 lead.

Raider quarterback Haden Getchell had a big night; his touchdown pass to Caden Galey stretched the lead to 21-0.

Portland’s defense was stellar, led by Trent Myers and Brady Krause.

The Raiders moved to 5-and-0 to set up next week’s CAAC White showdown with unbeaten Lansing Catholic.

