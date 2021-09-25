Advertisement

Police searching for man wanted for triple murder in Windsor Twp.

Daniel James Sougstad
Daniel James Sougstad(WILX 2021)
By Markie Heideman
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted in a triple murder. News 10 crews spotted multiple police agencies along Bishop Highway between Creyts Road and S. Waverly Road around 11 p.m.

Police say 23-year-old Daniel James Sougstad killed three people in Windsor Township Friday night.

Sougstad is believed to be in a Black Honda Accord with the plate number CZM-350. He is believed to be armed and dangerous. If you locate Sougstad or his vehicle, you are asked to call 911.

