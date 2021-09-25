Advertisement

New law protecting seniors’ money takes affect

Seniors scammed from millions of dollars yearly
By Cody Butler
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Senior citizens in Michigan will have new protections for their bank accounts Sunday.

The Financial Exploitation Prevention Act takes effect on September 26.

The new law requires financial institutions to better recognize signs of financial exploitation prevent transactions from going through.

Attorney General Dana Nessel said this will help save people a lot of money.

“It’s a great partnership. I’m excited as it moves forward because I just see so, so, so many people that are victimized in this way. That now won’t be,” said Nessel.

Nessel told News 10 Michigan seniors were scammed out of millions of dollars every year and it’s only gotten worse during the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Daniel James Sougstad
UPDATE: Man wanted in triple murder caught
In this photo provided by the Michigan Executive Office of the Governor, Chief Medical...
Dr. Khaldun stepping down, Whitmer appoints interim Chief Medical Executive
VIDEO: Debbie Dingell, Marjorie Greene erupt into shouting argument on Capitol steps
CDC warning of “fast-growing” Salmonella outbreak
Anthony Hulon
Lansing Police complete investigation on Houlin death

Latest News

Money Matters: What to do about inflation
Church spreads the wealth years after getting large gift
Neighbors help girl leaving scene after triple homicide
WILX First Alert Saturday Evening Forecast 9/25/21
WILX First Alert Weather Webcast 9/25/21