Neighbors help girl leaving scene after triple homicide

By Kaylie Crowe
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Neighbors were scared after hearing gun shots near their home. One neighbor, who asked to not be identified, says him and a couple of others helped get one little girl who ran from the home to safety.

“I was outside working on my porch with my lights on. I heard a couple shots and I didn’t think much of it. A few minutes later a girl walked up and she was asking for help. I’m just so glad I was outside with the lights and could provide a safe place she could run to,” said the neighbor.

Another neighbor, Ray Kamalay, tells News 10 he soon realized the gun shots were not from hunting when he heard a faint scream coming from next door. He knew then it was time to call the police.

“There seemed to be faint screams after each gun shot. I probably heard six or seven shots,” said Kamalay.

He said the little girl who ran to safety had blood on her when she came to them for help.

“She was hurt and said people had been shot next door. That little bit more of evidence because there was blood on her foot confirmed our worst fears,” said Kamalay.

Kamalay tells News 10 that he prays that those affected by this tragedy are able to recover from the trauma.

“That was probably the worst day of that little girls life,” said Kamalay.

It is unclear if the girl was hurt. Police arrested 23-year-old Daniel James Sougstad in connection to a triple homicide Friday evening. The Eaton County Sherriff’s Department says they will release more information on Monday.

