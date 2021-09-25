Advertisement

In My View: Four 11-man football teams left

Grand Ledge has the toughest task at DeWitt.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Four unbeaten greater Lansing high school 11-man football teams left—I think Pewamo Westphalia, Portland and Lansing Catholic will all hit 5-0 with wins tonight.

Grand Ledge has the toughest task at DeWitt, but don’t count Grand Ledge short, it’s a good team and it’s another pressure game for DeWitt.

It’s another good fifth week of high school football in our area.

