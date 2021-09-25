Mason Bulldogs take down Eastern Quakers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Mason Bulldogs scored four touchdowns in the first half and rolled to a 47-20 win over Lansing Eastern.

The Quakers, who have had their best start since 2005, scored in the third, but the Bulldogs had already almost put the game away.

Mason is 3-2, while the Quakers move to 2-3.

