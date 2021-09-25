Lots of celebrities stopped by Studio 10 to talk about the Legends Celebrity Softball Game

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The first ever Legends Celebrity Softball took place at Jackson Field last night and included celebrities such as Billy Sims, Todd “TJ” Duckett, Nate Robertson, Darren McCarty and more.

Studio 10 co-hosts, Stephanie McCoy and Holly Harper, both got to play in the game, along with WILX meteorologists, Andy Provenzano and Justin Bradford.

We had the chance to chat with a few of the celebrities before the game. Check out the fun!

