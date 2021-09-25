Leslie gets big 57-12 win over Stockbridge

LESLIE, Mich. (WILX) - Leslie came out Friday night looking for its first win since the opening night of the season, up against high-scoring Stockbridge.

In the second half, the Blackhawks led early and were deep in Stockbridge territory when David Whitehead took a handoff and muscled his way into the end zone to widen the lead for the Blackhawks.

Going to the fourth quarter, Leslie had a big lead and it kept getting bigger. Whitehead again took a handoff and shaked off not one, but two defenders on his way to score one more touchdown.

Leslie won this one 57-12.

