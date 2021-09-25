Holt Rams beat Waverly Warriors 38-14

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Holt was looking for a bounce back after a tough loss last week to DeWitt and did the Rams ever respond.

Quarterback Seneca Moore was on target all night, including a nifty 45-yard touchdown pass to Jakari Conway.

The Rams played stellar defense with Jordan Clerkely’s third quarter interception stopping a Waverly drive deep in Holt territory.

The Rams moved to 3-and-2 with the win and knocked off Waverly for the fourth year in a row.

