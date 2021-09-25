Advertisement

Haslett beats Fowlerville

The Vikings move to 4-1
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FOWLERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - The Fowlerville Gladiators welcomed the Haslett Vikings into town for a CAAC Red showdown.

The Vikings won 21-7, and move to 4-1 on the season, with a 3-0 conference record.

Next week, they’ll take on Williamston.

