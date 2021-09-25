Haslett beats Fowlerville

FOWLERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - The Fowlerville Gladiators welcomed the Haslett Vikings into town for a CAAC Red showdown.

The Vikings won 21-7, and move to 4-1 on the season, with a 3-0 conference record.

Next week, they’ll take on Williamston.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

