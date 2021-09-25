Game of the Week: DeWitt crushes Grand Ledge

DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - All the rain cleared out in time for the prime time Week 5 matchup between CAAC Blue teams DeWitt and Grand Ledge.

Starting in the second quarter, DeWitt was leading 27-0. Quarterback Ty Holtz handed it off to Bryce Debri who punched it in from three yards out and the Panthers went up 35-0.

Grand Ledge was trying to give themselves a chance as quarterback Jeff Kolb looked to his right to find Shawn Foster and he sealed the deal as the Comets finally got on the board. DeWitt was still up 35-8.

The Panthers were trying again as Holtz gave it to Nick Flegler and he took it up the middle. He shouldered his way through that one as he was still trying to get taken down as he got into the endzone. DeWitt continued with its momentum with a score of 43-8.

DeWitt has the ball again and Holtz went over the middle finding Wisconsin commit Tommy McIntosh as he crossed through the endzone and DeWitt went up again 50-8.

The Panthers won this one 57-15 and defeated Grand Ledge, a team who came in undefeated and off to its best start since 2015.

“Both sides of the ball I thought we played extremely well. I think our level of competition we played certainly prepared us,” DeWitt Head Coach Rob Zimmerman said. “We had played four very very good teams and I don’t think that Grand Ledge was fortunate enough to have the same level of competition that we had. Super happy with our guys, got to clean up some special teams stuff, but great effort. We were very very physical and that was our goal tonight was to come out and play physical football and we did.”

“That’s what we’re all about. Physicality and coming off the ball hard every single snap, every single play,” DeWitt Senior RB/DE/LB Bryce Debri said. “In practice, we’re really emphasizing coming off the ball and we went full green today, or in practice last week, which means it’s full go. We’re definitely running around hitting hard in practice which translated to today.”

