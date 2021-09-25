Friday Night Frenzy: Mid-Michigan High School football scores for Friday, September 24th

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Week 5 is over, which means we’re already more than halfway done with the season!

Some teams are still making bids for the playoffs, and others are fighting to stay undefeated.

Linked scores have highlights and game recaps.

Game of the Week

Dewitt 57, Grand Ledge 15

Lansing Catholic 41, Ionia 14

Portland 49, Charlotte 7

Mason 47, Lansing Eastern 20

Haslett 21, Fowlerville 7

Laingsburg 28, Bath 14

Holt 38, Waverly 14

Williamston 21, St. Johns 7

Leslie 57, Stockbridge 12

Michigan Center 49, Grass Lake 14

Napoleon 41, Hanover-Horton 29

Jackson Lumen Christi 33, Hastings 22

