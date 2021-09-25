Friday Night Frenzy: Mid-Michigan High School football scores for Friday, September 24th
Dewitt crushes Grand Ledge, Lansing Catholic improves to 5-0
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Week 5 is over, which means we’re already more than halfway done with the season!
Some teams are still making bids for the playoffs, and others are fighting to stay undefeated.
Linked scores have highlights and game recaps.
Game of the Week
Dewitt 57, Grand Ledge 15
Portland 49, Charlotte 7
Haslett 21, Fowlerville 7
Laingsburg 28, Bath 14
Holt 38, Waverly 14
Williamston 21, St. Johns 7
Leslie 57, Stockbridge 12
Michigan Center 49, Grass Lake 14
Napoleon 41, Hanover-Horton 29
Jackson Lumen Christi 33, Hastings 22
