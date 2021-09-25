CVS now offering booster shots

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - CVS Health has announced that, due to the approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) based on guidance from the organization’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), some CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic locations are now offering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster shots.

Those shots will only be offered to eligible populations.

Following guidelines set by ACIP and CDC, eligible populations include people 65 years and older, residents in long-term care settings, people aged 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions, people 18 to 49 who are at high risk due to certain underlying medical conditions, and people aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional settings.

The booster shots are not available to those who initially received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines, per guidance from the public health agencies.

“We have the experience and the infrastructure to play a leading role in administering booster shots to eligible populations,” said Troyen A. Brennan, M.D., MPH, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health. “We also continue to make it as convenient as possible for the unvaccinated to receive their first doses.”

Individuals interested in receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster or their initial vaccine series can make an appointment at CVS.com or MinuteClinic.com. Currently, each participating CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic location is offering either the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccine, not all three.

When scheduling an appointment on cvs.com, patients will be asked to provide the manufacturer and date of their last COVID-19 vaccine and will be able to schedule an appointment for a Pfizer-BioNTech booster dose if they have had two previous doses with the same vaccine at least six months prior.

