Cougars move to 5-0 with win over Ionia

They scored on their first play
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Before their game against the Ionia Bulldogs, the Lansing Catholic Cougars honored former football player Misha Kleiman who died earlier this summer in a car accident.

The Cougars scored on their first two possessions...the first on a flea-flicker, Joey Baker found Alex Watters all alone for the score.

After their next stop, Watters caught a punt, then threw it to Brandon Lewis, who ran it in for the second touchdown of the game.

The Cougars held pat and rolled to a 41-14 win over the Bulldogs.

