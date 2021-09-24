Advertisement

Whitmer signs legislation keeping legal blood alcohol content at 0.08%

The legislation prevents the Michigan BAC legal limit from increasing to .10 on October 1.
Whitmer signs legislation keeping legal blood alcohol content at 0.08% in Michigan.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Senate Bills 616 and 617, which accelerate the effectiveness of changes made by House Bills 4308 and 4309 by preserving the legal limit for blood alcohol content (BAC) at 0.08%, a move aimed at keeping Michigan drivers safe, and saving the state millions in federal dollars.

“These bills ensure that Michiganders have a safe, reliable guideline to help them make smart decisions and stay safe on the roads,” said Gov. Whitmer. “Maintaining a legal BAC level of .08 also unlocks millions in federal funding that Michigan can use to fix the roads. I’m proud to partner with the legislature to sign these bills into law.”

Senate Bill 616 and 617 accelerate the changes made by House Bill 4308 and House Bill 4309 to amend the Michigan Vehicle Code and the Code of Criminal Procedure to keep the state’s legal BAC limit at .08. The legislation prevents the Michigan BAC legal limit from increasing to .10 on October 1, 2021, keeping Michigan drivers safe and saving the state millions in federal funding.

Senate Bill 616 and Senate Bill 617 were sponsored by Sen. Roger Victory, R-Hudsonville.

