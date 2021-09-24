WATCH: East Lansing elementary school being renamed for Civil Rights pioneer

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing is renaming Pinecrest Elementary School after civil rights pioneer Robert L. Green.

Green was the first Black person to purchase a home thanks to the use of a realtor by utilizing former President John F. Kennedy’s Executive Order 11063, an order which provided equal opportunity in housing by prohibiting discrimination in the sale, leasing, and/or rental of properties.

