Voters coming down on either side of stricter absentee voting rules

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Early voting is officially underway in Lansing.

It comes the same day as the State Board of Canvassers considered a petition, part of an effort to change how you can get an absentee ballot. A group called ‘Secure MI Vote’ is behind a proposal that would require all voters to show a partial social security number or a photo ID with their absentee ballot application. If a voter doesn’t provide that within six days after election day, their vote would not be counted.

The petition was partially approved at today’s meeting. A final vote will be held Monday.

So, should more measures be in place to get an absentee ballot? News 10 talked to local voters.

“It gives the country a little bit more security, people, individuals more security that their vote matters,” said Aajay Bennett.

Brandon Currin said, “It’s a non-issue. It was not an issue in 2020, it wasn’t an issue in 2018, why are they making it an issue now?”

Bennet and Currin see the proposal by Secure MI vote differently. With the initiative calling for all absentee ballot voters to present their ID’s within six days of the election, Bennet says why not?

Bennett said, “You use your ID to do anything else in your daily life, typically, so why not use it for the elections?”

Currin, however, feels it’s just a ploy by the organization to make voting even more difficult.

“It’s just one more hoop that people have to jump through,” Currin said. “It’s just one more thing that makes voting even harder in Michigan. It’s probably the dumbest thing I’ve heard in a long time.”

It’s clear the voters see the issue many different ways. And the vice chair for the State Board of Canvassers says it should be up to just that group, the voters, not the legislature.

So how secure is the absentee voting process right now? Lansing’s City Clerk, Chris Swope, told News 10 earlier he believes there are already solid security measures in place for absentee ballots.

“99% of those we’re mailing to the place where you’re registered to vote,” Swope said. “We also have your signature on file from your driver’s license so we’re able to compare that information.”

In 2018, voters approved same-day voter registration and absentee voting.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.