VIDEO: Debbie Dingell, Marjorie Greene erupt into shouting argument on Capitol steps

WASHINGTON (WILX) - During a “Build Back Better for Women” photo-op, Representatives Debbie Dingell (D, MI) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R, GA) got into an argument that escalated to shouting while in full view of cameras.

The argument began over the passage of the Women’s Health Protection Act, which protects abortion rights. Greene, who has a history of political stunts, began accosting participants over their views on abortion.

According to Bryan Metzger, who tweeted out stages of the event, several lawmakers had gone inside when Greene began shouting at them. Greene continued to shout at those who remained outside. Eventually, Dingell responded, telling Greene she should be ashamed of her incivility, and setting off an argument which got loud before it was over.

Republican Rep. @mtgreenee gets into a shouting match with Democrats, incl. @BettyMcCollum04 and @RepDebDingell at the Democrats’ “Build Back Better for Women” photo-op pic.twitter.com/S3AZX1zfJg — bryan metzger (@metzgov) September 24, 2021

