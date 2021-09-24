Tailgating info for night game at Spartan Stadium

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State is giving football fans a quick reminder as they head to East Lansing for the game this weekend.

Tailgating lots for night games will not open until 1:00 in the afternoon. If you’re north of the Red Cedar, do not park your car on the grass.

Tobacco products are not allowed on campus.

The #20 ranked Spartans host Nebraska Saturday with a 7:10 p.m. kickoff.

Quick Spartan stats against the Cornhuskers:

All-Time Series: Nebraska leads, 9-2

Series in East Lansing: Nebraska leads, 2-1

Last Meeting: Nebraska 9, MSU 6 (2018)

Current Series Streak: 2 by Nebraska

Parking information for the game can be found HERE.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.