Tailgating info for night game at Spartan Stadium

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State is giving football fans a quick reminder as they head to East Lansing for the game this weekend.

Tailgating lots for night games will not open until 1:00 in the afternoon. If you’re north of the Red Cedar, do not park your car on the grass.

Tobacco products are not allowed on campus.

The #20 ranked Spartans host Nebraska Saturday with a 7:10 p.m. kickoff.

Quick Spartan stats against the Cornhuskers:

All-Time Series: Nebraska leads, 9-2

Series in East Lansing: Nebraska leads, 2-1

Last Meeting: Nebraska 9, MSU 6 (2018)

Current Series Streak: 2 by Nebraska

Parking information for the game can be found HERE.

