Roethlisberger Will Play Sunday

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will play on Sunday against Cincinnati. Roethlisberger has been dealing with a bruised chest that limited his participation in practice this week. Outside linebacker T.J. Watt is questionable with a groin injury suffered in a loss last week to Las Vegas. Outside linebacker Alex Highsmith, wide receiver Diontae Johnson and defensive lineman Carlos Davis are out.

