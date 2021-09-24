Advertisement

Roethlisberger Will Play Sunday

Ben Roethlisberger arrives at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday July 15, 2009, in Los Angeles.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will play on Sunday against Cincinnati. Roethlisberger has been dealing with a bruised chest that limited his participation in practice this week. Outside linebacker T.J. Watt is questionable with a groin injury suffered in a loss last week to Las Vegas. Outside linebacker Alex Highsmith, wide receiver Diontae Johnson and defensive lineman Carlos Davis are out.

